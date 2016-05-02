MEYERS CULINARIUM – Universe at VOLTA12

Chef Marcus Meyer and his team return to VOLTA for the third time with their fine dining experience, this time inviting you to step into their “Universe”. Treat yourselves to a gastronomic experience during your visit to the fair. The design of the restaurant was created in collaboration with the artist duo CICOLUPO from Basel, Pascal Martinoli and Filip Wolfensberger (represented by Artstübli Gallery). Their works in wood and scrap metal create an exciting blend of nature and art.

ANIMA | Wood | 2015 | 25 x 200 x 25 cm

POND 1-5 | Scrap metal | 2016 | 120 cm (heights different)

Artworks informations and price request:

Please contact Philipp Brogli, curator Artstübli Gallery:

philipp.brogli@artstuebli.ch | +41 79 287 99 23

Opening times: June 13 – 18, daily, 10am – 7pm

Dining Special: Menu at 7pm

Table reservation recommended: +41 (0)75 424 08 37

Location: VOLTA12, Markthalle (Main entrance), Viaduktstrasse 10, 4051 Basel

Powered by:

Artstübli – Urban Art Switzerland, Basel

Cicolupo Art Company, Basel

Cover: Universum by Marcus Meyer

Artwork: HOCHZWEI Basel

www.voltashow.com