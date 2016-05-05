THIERRY FURGER – Going Over
Thierry Furger (b. 1975 in Switzerland) discovered the world of graffiti during the 80s. For over twenty years, Furger has followed and documented the subculture of writers and their works. With his solo show “Going Over” he investigates the wider characteristics of the graffiti universe. These include, in particular, its transience and the aesthetics of the cleaning and removal of illegal tags and graffiti pieces, but also strategies, techniques and situations of illegal writings. He tries to capture the development, transience and materiality.
Press
widewalls
Tages Woche
Basler Zeitung
Radio X
Vernissage: Friday, May 27, 2016, 5pm – 9pm
Finissage: Saturday, July 2, 2016, 2pm – 6pm
In the presence of the artist
Location: Artstübli, Steinentorberg 28, Basel
Opening hours:
Thursday/Friday, 11am – 6pm
Saturday, 2pm – 6pm
During Art Basel (June 13 – 19):
Daily, 1pm – 8pm
Picture:
“Going Over ” 2016, Spray paint and acid on aluminium, 120 x 90 cm
TrackBack URL :