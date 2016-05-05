THIERRY FURGER – Going Over

Thierry Furger (b. 1975 in Switzerland) discovered the world of graffiti during the 80s. For over twenty years, Furger has followed and documented the subculture of writers and their works. With his solo show “Going Over” he investigates the wider characteristics of the graffiti universe. These include, in particular, its transience and the aesthetics of the cleaning and removal of illegal tags and graffiti pieces, but also strategies, techniques and situations of illegal writings. He tries to capture the development, transience and materiality.

Vernissage: Friday, May 27, 2016, 5pm – 9pm

Finissage: Saturday, July 2, 2016, 2pm – 6pm

In the presence of the artist

Location: Artstübli, Steinentorberg 28, Basel

Opening hours:

Thursday/Friday, 11am – 6pm

Saturday, 2pm – 6pm

During Art Basel (June 13 – 19):

Daily, 1pm – 8pm

Picture:

“Going Over ” 2016, Spray paint and acid on aluminium, 120 x 90 cm